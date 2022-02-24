Babylon's Fall Receives Combat Trailer Ahead Of Free Demo

Square Enix has dropped a brand new trailer for Babylon's Fall showing off the game's combat ahead of the free demo for PlayStation. This is just three minutes of straight=up action giving you a good idea of how things will play out when you delve into the battlefield. You'll learn how to attack with a primary weapon while also utilizing the power of the Gideon Coffin that you chose to merge with (that shiny piece of hardware on your back), which allows you to equip two additional spectral weapons for further damage. The system's fighting mechanics are unlike any you'll see in other games, so this video is a must-see before you try out the demo. The team also revealed some of the Season One content coming to the game, including a crossover with NieR:Automata. Enjoy the trailer below as the demo will run from February 25th to March 1st.

The NieR:Automata collaboration taking place in Babylon's Fall during Season 1. Featuring costumes, enemies, and a dungeon inspired by NieR:Automata, NieR fans won't want to miss out on this limited time event. The Season 1 content will include: Game modes Skirmish: Side quests where you will encounter mighty "Infamous enemies". Siege: Quests that change weekly and offer special rewards. Duel: Quests focused on battles against powerful bosses. Gauntlet: Quests where players compete to achieve the highest score on special stages.

Additional faction: Molzamite

Additional weapon type: Labrys

New story content, new bosses, armor, quests and more!

In Babylon's Fall players become a group of warriors known as the sentinels, bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins, and throw themselves into an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon, within which sleeps a great legacy. In addition to weapons wielded in both hands, characters can use the power of their Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once. The capabilities of different equipment will also bring endless variation to the strategy that can be employed. The game's visuals are achieved using a newly developed "brushwork style" to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic.