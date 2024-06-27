Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Adventure Works, Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator

Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator Announced For PC

Adventure Works has revealed its brand new game on the way as they announced Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator for PC.

Article Summary Adventure Works unveils 'Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator'.

Embark on a time-travel treasure hunt in this 2.5D adventure.

Navigate 13 levels across 6 environments with puzzles & challenges.

Help Ari aid his professor in a quest for love and adventure on PC.

Indie game developer and publisher Adventure Works announced their first video game on the way called Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator. The company was founded by Jeffrey Ashbrook, who spent over a decade being an Imagineer at Disney, and has now taken those skills and lessons and applied them to this new 2.5D adventure puzzle game. Enjoy the info and the trailer as we await a release date.

You never know WHEN you'll go next in this time-traveling, feel-good, action-adventure packed with thrilling treasure hunts that'll make you feel like the '80s never ended. Wall-jump, grappling hook and platform your way through ancient times in search of precious artifacts and — most importantly — true love! Step into the shoes of high school student Ari Buktu as you venture into the past with his eccentric science teacher, Professor Lionel Raventhorpe, and his trusty chinchilla-shaped friend, Julius. Meet a cast of eclectic characters and uncover ancient ruins lost to mankind for centuries as you work to solve mystical puzzles, but don't let your guard down! Deadly threats, such as pirates and tomb raiders, lurk around every corner and will do their best to put a quick end to your quest.

All this is made possible by Professor Raventhorpe's time machine elevator, built specifically to find a special gift worthy of the woman who has claimed his heart, history teacher Miss Barton. It is up to Ari to help the professor on his mission to prove his love to her! Of course, things never quite go as expected, and being stranded in an ancient civilization is definitely not part of the plan, so put on your adventurer's hat and gear up for a classic tale of excitement and treasure hunting! Coming soon to Steam, Ari Buktu & The Anytime Elevator includes 13 levels across 6 different environments, each filled with new challenges to face on your quest for priceless treasure. Use your platforming skills and wits to succeed, from puzzle solving to using the environment to your advantage.

