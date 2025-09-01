Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party, Imagineer, Nighthawk Interactive, Sanrio

Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party Announced For Nintendo Switch

Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as the new party game arrives in early November

Nighthawk Interactive and Imagineer have teamed with Sanrio to make a new Hello Kitty game for the Nintendo Switch called Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party. The is a brand-new adventure game featuring the titular character and their friends, as they present a game of tag in a whole new way. You can check out the trailer and info here as the game arrives on November 6, 2025.

Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party

Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party is a magical action game where fan-favorite Sanrio characters face off in whimsical games of tag. Choose to play as a Challenger (runner) or a Hunter (chaser) and experience the joy of tag like never before – powered by each character's unique magical skills. Play solo or with friends in this all-new Hello Kitty adventure. Unlock and customize your favorite characters! Hello Kitty & Friends: Freeze Tag Party is for fans of all ages looking to create unforgettable moments in a magical Sanrio world. Whether longtime Hello Kitty lovers or meeting these beloved characters for the first time, there's something here for everyone.

35 Playable Sanrio Characters: From Hello Kitty to Cinnamoroll, Kuromi to Pompompurin, each character has unique abilities, animations, and cuteness overload.

Magical Tag Battles: 6 Challengers must evade 2 Hunters until the clock runs out… or risk being frozen! Matches are fast-paced, fun, and full of surprises.

70+ Missions in Solo Mode: Tackle 35 unique missions for each side – Challenger and Hunter – earning trophies based on your performance and unlocking even more in-game goodies.

Unique Magical Skills: Skills evolve as characters level up. Whether you're escaping, chasing, or helping your teammates, every match brings fresh strategy and excitement.

Adorable Dress-Up System: Collect jewels to unlock new characters and outfits in the Shop! Mix and match freely to style your favorites any way you like !

Co-Op Fun for All Ages: Enjoy the game with friends and family through local and split-screen cooperative play.

