Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Barboach

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Barboach Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 339, Baroboach is a dual Water/Ground-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Adorably referred to as the "Whiskers Pokémon," this is what Baroboach's Dex entry says:

Barboach's sensitive whiskers serve as a superb radar system. This Pokémon hides in mud, leaving only its two whiskers exposed while it waits for prey to come along.

Barboach is part of a two-stage evolutionary line, evolving into the Water/Ground-type Whiscash, that shares its classification as the "Whiskers Pokémon." Whiscash is well known in Pokémon GO as a terrific Pokémon to use in PVP battles.

For fans of the anime, Barboach has an interesting history. It debuted in the episode The Great Eight Fate! but was originally set to debut in an unaired episode just a bit before that. The episode featured an earthquake and was removed from the release schedule due to a real-life earthquake in Japan. Though Barboach's debut episode remains unaired, it has since been featured in quite a few others.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Barboach:

Sapphire: Barboach's body is covered with a slimy film. If a foe grabs it, this Pokémon just slips out of the enemy's grip. This Pokémon grows weak if the slimy coating dries up.

Diamond: It coats its entire body with a slimy fluid so it can squirm and slip away if grabbed.

Sword: Its slimy body is hard to grasp. In one region, it is said to have been born from hardened mud.