Arkadium Releases Six New Games To Close Out 2024

Arkadium has six new games coming out today, closing out 2024 with 18 total new titles released over the course of the past year

Article Summary Arkadium launches six new browser-based games to wrap up 2024 in style.

Dangle Drop offers 200 levels of physics-based puzzle challenges.

Crosswordling and Word Clash bring exciting word-based gameplay.

Test skills with Mr. Runner X, Swipe City, and Mr. Racer's thrills.

Arkadium has decided to close out 2024 on its browser-based gaming system by bringing six new titles out this month. The big one they're super excited about is Dangle Drop, in which you'll use physics to solve 200 different puzzle levels in which you interconnect sticks in a unique space to complete a specific shape or design. We have more details about that game, as well as the other five titles for you below, as all of them will go active today through the browser-based platform.

Arkadium – Dangle Drop

Dangle Drop offers players a deceptively deep and enticing puzzle-solving concept that's easy to pick up and play yet a challenge to master. The game's clever design is simple and set in a cosmic-inspired atmosphere that adds distinct charm and visual displays. Dangle Drop features 200 unique puzzle levels based on the physics concept of Verlet integration. Each level presents players with interconnected sticks and three different types of adjoining circles; players must discover ways to make all the pieces drop from the puzzles by strategically selecting the order in which they fall.

Remaining 2024 Releases

Crosswordling (developer: Joyglitch): a word game that combines crossword puzzles with a word challenge.

Word Clash (developer: Ocean Studios): a fast-paced, multiplayer word game where you can play against your friends or random players all over the world.

Mr. Runner X (developer: Zing Games): an infinite runner where you help a stick figure advance through different settings and avoid getting crushed between the floor and the ceiling.

Swipe City (developer: Ocean Studios): an exciting elements puzzle game that lets you taste Match 3 game skills.

Mr. Racer – Car Racing (developer: Chennai Games Studio Private Limited): feel the thrill of high speed as you zoom through busy streets in sports cars, dodging traffic and taking on thrilling driving challenges.

