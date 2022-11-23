Artictopia Releases On Nintendo Switch On Thanksgiving

Indie developer and publisher Gravity Game Arise announced that they are officially releasing Artictopia for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow! The game has already been out on Steam for a couple of months as players are able to help out a mama polar bear and her cub find their way across The Arctic. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom and get a good look at what it will play like before the game comes out on the portable console on November 24th, 2022.

"Arctictopia is a puzzle-solving game in the Arctic Ocean. Figure out routes and plan your moves to help mama polar bear find her cub on the melting ice. As the ice sheets melt away, the polar bears' route home becomes even more treacherous. Every time you move the parent polar bear, the ice under your feet will melt more and more. The game has 150 stages in total. As the stage progresses, the parent polar bear will face various new difficulties and ways to interact and solve the stage. There is no time limit, so explore and move along the ice carefully. A unique and fascinating arctic world and story told with adorable illustrations like a hand-drawn picture book. The polar bears and their cubs are also joined by seals and seabirds and other arctic creatures. This is a game that will soothe those who are tired of the harsh world.

10 unique mechanics woven into 150 intriguing levels.

Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn, picture book-styled (but frigid!) The North Pole and as you cross the Arctic Ocean.

Plan your every step carefully — with each move you make, the ice under your paws melts a bit.

Relax and take your time puzzle-solving. It's easy to retrace your steps or try a different level. Chill and enjoy the challenge.

Adorable cub, seal, and puffin."