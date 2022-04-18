As Far As The Eye Will Be Released Next Week On Switch

Become one with the wind and drift among the Pupils, a tribe setting off on a mission to reach the center of the world, the Eye. Guide the Pupils' mobile village, making turn-based decisions to improve their knowledge and skills through agriculture, crafting, scientific, and mystical research. Protect denizens from rising waters, empty stomachs, and other dire conditions as they trek ever forward towards the Eye. Strategically assign tasks to harvest resources such as wood and stone, produce food, or build important locations like sawmills and hunting lodges. Exhaust plains before laying down constructions, ensuring no natural resource goes to waste, while completing objectives that allow the Pupils to proceed to new halts.

Plan the tribe's next steps to travel as far as the Eye. Load supplies onto Taifu, a friendly caravan capable of transporting many goods on its back. Live without fear of attack from neighboring villages, as only allies await in the far-off lands. Befriend folks for trade opportunities, and walk through foreign paths to foster relationships with new tribes in unfamiliar regions, each with skills, traditions, and legends to be discovered.

Stumble upon Sacred Sites to pay due respects or choose to live with the consequences of giving in to greed and plundering their resources. Weigh each option carefully to guarantee the scattered Pupils' survival on their difficult nomadic journey filled with heavy decisions and risky consequences. Customize gameplay with myriad modifiers including game duration, halt size, resources generation and quantity, and more. Arrive at the Eye with as many Pupils as possible to earn rewards and uncover untold stories in a procedurally generated journey.