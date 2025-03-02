Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: As We Descend, Box Dragon

As We Descend Reveals Early Access Release Date

After having a demo available for Steam Next Fest, the team behinmd As We Descend have confirmed the game's release for Early Access

Article Summary Early Access release confirmed for As We Descend with a new trailer and demo debuting on Steam Next Fest.

Demo showcased at Steam Next Fest reveals tactical strategy and exciting roguelike deckbuilding challenges.

Experience intense battles in a post-apocalyptic city while recruiting squads and navigating feudal politics.

Master combat zones and adapt tactics to overcome colossal enemies in this dynamic strategy adventure.

Indie game developer Box Dragon and publisher Coffee Stain Publishing revealed that As We Descend will be released into Early Access this month. The news came after they released their demo for Steam Next fest, as they confirmed the game will drop onto Steam on March 27, 2025. With the news came a new trailer for you to watch here as we now wait out the next few weeks for a bigger version of the game to arrive.

As We Descend

As We Descend is a strategy roguelike deckbuilder: you must play your cards right in both the apocalyptic battlefield and the last city of humankind. Overcome all challenges to safeguard humanity's descending city as it makes its way to the core. Recruit new squads of units by utilizing scavenged technology. Each squad is a unique archetype with its own set of cards which can be added, removed, and upgraded. Deploy the right composition of forces in order to tailor your deck for success against each battle encounter. The city is the last bastion of humanity and serves as your main base. Familiarize yourself with its denizens so you can survive its feudal politics and gain allies. Roll the dice to compel those in the city to your cause. Make the most of your limited time and resources so you can prepare sufficiently for the future.

Against titanic enemies, you must rely on not just strength but wit. Adapt your tactics by reacting to enemy intents. Master the combat zone system: reposition your forces between the Guard Zone and the Support Zone in order to dodge enemy attacks and set up a defensive line. Each descent is a new challenge, pitting you against a new face of the twisting world as you attempt to break through the three biomes to enter the core. New allies and encounters await you. Even if you fail, you will uncover more secrets and begin the next journey with more knowledge and tools to delve ever deeper. Hailing from one of the three great factions of the City-Vault, you hold the key to its fate amidst the post-apocalypse. Outmaneuver the medieval politics of the city and unearth its deepest secrets. As the first and last line of defense for the city walls, you must hold the line…

