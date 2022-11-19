AEW Fight Forever Releases New PlayStation Trailer

THQ Nordic has released a brand new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, showing off what the game will look like on PlayStation consoles. The game still doesn't have a proper release date, which we'll get to in a moment, but this latest trailer gives us a better look at some of the game's graphics and highlighted many of the features it will come with. The trailer was sure to hammer in the idea that it is unlike the WWE 2K series, where it basically takes you forever to set up a character and get into career mode. They wanted you to know you can jump in and play immediately against the CPU, against friends, or tackle their career mode without having to wait. Not to mention all of the modes that will be coming to the game. But that's not the most intriguing part of all of this, as it appears the game has new artwork.

At the end of the trailer, the company highlighted the artwork you see on the right, which is a significant change to the original artwork promoting the game on the left. Doesn't take a lot of guesswork to figure out the change was to remove CM Punk from the art and change it up to reflect more of the current roster. With Punk still technically suspended and supposedly looking to get bought out of his contract with the company, featuring him on the front cover of their first video game wasn't going to fly. But it's still unknown if he will still be a playable character in AEW Fight Forever. Whether or not this is the final art for the game is unknown, but it appears this is what they're going with for the time being. Until we get more info, enjoy the latest trailer.