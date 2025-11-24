Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asgard’s Fall, Soulpotion

Asgard's Fall Releases New Update While In Early Access

Asgard’s Fall has been given a new update with some improvements and added features while the game is being worked on in Early Access

Introducing the Warpaint Crafting System to enhance combat options and late-game strategies.

Explore the new realm of Svartalfheim, packed with fresh enemies, tougher encounters, and a new boss.

Update brings improved combat readability, audio-visual polish, and a redesigned inventory system.

Developer Soulpotion and publisher Assemble Entertainment have launched a new update for Asgard's Fall as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access. The focus of this update centers around progression and customization mechanics, specifically with the addition of the new Warpaint Crafting System, which will come in handy when you hit combat. We have the dev notes and trailer here for the update as the content is now live in the game.

November 2025 Update

Players can transform, upgrade, and reroll Warpaint stats using the new Rune Power resource and returning Pigments, changing up your late-game choices. The update also opens the gates to Svartalfheim, a beautifully crafted new realm featuring fresh enemies, tougher encounters, and a formidable boss. Alongside the latest content, players will find improved combat readability, enhanced audio-visual polish, and a redesigned inventory system with more intuitive sorting and filtering.

Asgard's Fall

Embark on an epic saga in Asgard's Fall, a norse Survivors-like Roguelite. Fight your way through hordes of creatures and let the gods feel your relentless wrath. How will your saga unfold? Master the art of combat with the dynamic Ability System. Choose from a diverse array of skills, each tailored to your playstyle. Unleash devastating attacks, strategic buffs, and unique powers to conquer the Nine Realms. Forge your warrior's destiny! Control the magic of ancient runes with our Rune Carving System. Craft your destiny by engraving powerful runes onto relics, enhancing your power on your way to conquer Asgard. Shape your warrior's evolution with our intricate Skill Tree. Customize your playstyle by unlocking diverse abilities, enhancing strengths, and adapting to challenges. Every choice influences your saga's outcome. Craft a hero uniquely suited to your journey through the nine Realms!

Four realms of Norse mythology, each with unique enemies and bosses

Three playable characters (Warrior, Huntress, Seer), each with their own talent tree

50 powerful abilities to unleash

30 knots to place into the Web of Wyrd, making every run unique

44 runes to permanently amplify your character's strength

12 difficulty modifiers through the Blood Sacrifice system

