Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Asgard’s Wrath 2, Oculus Studios, Sanzaru Games

Asgard's Wrath 2 Has Launched An All-New Free Cosmic Event

Asgard’s Wrath 2 has a brand new cosmic event happening called Curse of the Endless Night, set tot run for the next few weeks.

Article Summary Asgard’s Wrath 2 introduces Curse of the Endless Night, a free cosmic event.

The event challenges players to lift a curse plunging Egypt into shadow.

Complete Cosmic Objectives to earn exclusive seasonal rewards.

Rewards include Chaos Serpent armor set and Chaos-infused weapons.

VR developer Sanzaru Games and publisher Oculus Studios recently launched an all-new cosmic event in Asgard's Wrath 2 called Curse of the Endless Night. For this particular event, a new cursehas made its way into the world, which threatens to transform Egypt into a land of perpetual shadow. In order to stop this from happening, you'll have to break the curse and banish all of the evil forces back to the gloom from which they came. But it won't be an easy task. We have more info about it below as the event is now live.

Asgard's Wrath 2 – Curse of the Endless Night

A curse has descended upon the land, threatening to transform Egypt into a land of perpetual shadow. Evil forces muster under the cover of this curse, preparing to unleash torment on those who once counted on the sun to always keep them safe. You must break the curse and banish these bloodthirsty predators back to the gloom from which they emerged. Earn unique seasonal rewards by completing the Curse of the Endless Night's Cosmic Objectives and Conquests, including:

Destroy the cursed soul manifesting near the Valley of Bones.

Defeat the infested predators rising in the Dead Expanse.

Kill the angered Nile crocodiles invading Muspelheim due to the everlasting eclipse.

Hunt and kill a Hermathur.

Defeat the Apex Predators before they dominate the beings of the world.

This month's rewards include an armor set inspired by Apep, the Egyptian embodiment of darkness and sworn foe of Ra, the sun god. A massive snake, Apep's Chaos Serpent armor set seems forged from the scales of the god himself. You can also nab a trio of Chaos-infused weapons (the Chaos Serpent, Chaos Harp, and Chaos Tentacles), an armor set inspired by the Aztec god Xolotl, and a smattering of serpentine cosmetic items.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!