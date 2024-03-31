Posted in: Ashes of Creation, Games, Indie Games, Intrepid Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of Creation

Ashes Of Creation Shows Off Fighter Archetype Preview

Check out the latest video and livestream for Ashes Of Creation, as the team shows off the new Fighter archetype in this peview.

Article Summary Intrepid Studios unveils new Fighter archetype for Ashes Of Creation.

March 2024 Development Update showcases game improvements and art.

Alpha Two testing phase announced, set for Q3 2024 for Ashes Of Creation.

Dynamic MMORPG experience with changing world, warfare, and crafting.

Intrepid Studios released a new preview video over the weekend for Ashes Of Creation, as they showed off the new Fighter archetype for the game. The team recently held their March 2024 Development Update livestream, which you can check out above, highlighting several improvements to the game as they are still working on it. This includes the Fighter preview, an update about the artwork, studio updates, and a reminder that they're working toward the Alpha Two testing phase, which will kick off sometime in Q3 2024. Enjoy the videos we have for you here as we now wait for the next livestream update to come around.

Ashes Of Creation

Ashes of Creation is a unique take on the MMORPG experience. Our world structure is dynamic, and built to react to your actions. Cities will rise and fall as you shape the world of Verra. Quests and secrets will unlock as populations gather and their needs grow. As the world's NPC structure is established in real time, you will have the ability to destroy what's been created, paving the way for new developments, populations, and change. Political strife and intrigue will play a very real role in the structure of your experience. Gone are the days of static worlds; change is here to stay!

All across Verra, you have the opportunity to experience massive warfare, participate in epic trade caravans, and gather valuable components to craft exquisite items. Not only will your fellow players be your adversaries, the creatures of the land and the very environment itself will pose a constant and fresh challenge. Will you siege castles to become royalty, defeat other guilds to showcase your prowess, shape the marketplace by being a successful trader, or earn renown by developing your artisan crafting skills? This is your story, you tell us!

