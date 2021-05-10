Ashes Of Creation's Content Creator Program Is Now Open

Intrepid Studios has opened up a Content Creator Program this week tied to their game, Ashes Of Creation. The team are looking for people who are currently making content, specifically, if they're involved with making a podcast, fansite, video channel, or live stream channel. Those interested in the Content Creator Program just need to fill out this form where the team will look it over and let you know if you're accepted or denied. Here's some added info on what's going on.