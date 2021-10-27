Ashwalkers To Release Special Boxed Edition For Nintendo Switch

Dear Villagers are planning to release a special boxed edition of Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey for the Nintendo Switch in early 2022. Working with Meridiem Games and Nameless XIII, this edition will be the complete game in one package to bring Switch players up to speed with all the game's updates. As you might sspect from a special edition like this, which is being called the Survivor's Edition, you're going to get a lot more than just a physical copy of the game. This version will give you a specially designed box, an art book, and a set of character stickers. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be available sometime in Q1 2022.

Years after a geological disaster, a group of survivors called "The Squad" set out into a ravaged world. They need to find a safe haven for their people, but to reach it they must cross a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of complex moral dilemmas. Players must manage the party's food and equipment and find their way through a dynamic narrative with multiple possible endings. As well as being available for digital download on the Nintendo eShop, Dear Villagers are partnering with distributor Meridiem to release a special physical edition of Ashwalkers. Ashwalkers – Survivor's Edition will include a specially designed box and an art book illustrating some of the stunning black and white artwork from the game and a set of character stickers. Face complex moral dilemmas and make meaningful decisions.

Discover new paths on each roughly two hour-long playthrough.

Four distinct characters and 34 different endings depending on a player's choices.

Find food, manage equipment and ration medication to keep the group from succumbing to madness and despair.

Travel and learn about this hostile world destroyed by a volcanic apocalypse.

Seek out and harvest vital resources in the wild.

Overcome obstacles, violent encounters and a deadly climate on the player's journey.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey – Switch Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/zIz_ltIt0VA)