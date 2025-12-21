Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska Releases New Early Access Update For The Holidays

Before heading out for the holidays, the team behind Aska released a new update for the game while it's being worked on in Early Access

Article Summary Aska drops a holiday Early Access update featuring new creatures, a boss, and an enemy tribe in the Marsh biome.

Players manage a Viking tribe, building settlements, assigning roles, and organizing intelligent NPC villagers.

Experience solo or co-op play with up to three friends, surviving and expanding in a dynamic, procedural world.

Enjoy deep village management, mythical combat, seasonal survival, and extensive settlement customization.

Indie game developer Sand Sailor Studio and publisher Thunderful Publishing released a new update for Aska ahead of the holidays. The December update has provided several new additions, including new creatures, a new boss, a new enemy tribe for the Marsh biome, a reworked marker system, a new Golem, and finally, kycklings (which they have described as a chicken-dodo hybrid). You can see more in the trailer above.

Aska

In Aska, they strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting, and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to three friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival. Design and construct every aspect of your village – from homes and workshops to altars and fortifications. Each structure serves a purpose, contributing to the functionality and defense of your thriving community.

Construct and live within your village. Build, work, and fight alongside your tribe, witnessing and managing your villagers' daily schedules. Villagers require food, water, & rest as well as having their individual needs and strengths based on their perks. Witness their individual stories unfold as they contribute to the settlement's growth and resilience. You're not just building a base; you're nurturing a living community. Assign roles and train villagers in various skills, whether in battle or their chosen vocation. Developing skilled blacksmiths will benefit the tribe with tools and weapons, while proficient hunters will be able to explore further into the world gathering additional resources to feed them more effectively. Strategic planning will enhance your tribe's efficiency and preparedness for external threats.

Solo or co-op gameplay – Live out your Viking dream alone or with up to three friends.

Comprehensive village management – Command villagers, assign jobs, and build your tribe from the ground up, expand your settlement, hunt for resources, and, most importantly, survive against ancient threats and the darkest winters.

Exploration and discovery – Venture into procedurally generated worlds filled with secrets, hidden caves, ancient landmarks, dangerous threats and valuable resources.

Seasonal survival – Experience a realistic and dynamic weather system, with survival priorities shifting in turn with the seasons.

Mythical combat – Fight a variety of legendary creatures in exciting skill-based combat.

Endless customization options – Personalize buildings with functional furniture, dyes and various decorative items to make it your own.

