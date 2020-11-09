Asmodee Launches Connect & Play For Online Board Gaming

Asmodee has officially launched a new way for people to play board games online during the pandemic with Connect & Play. The entire setup allows you to access a step-by-step instruction system and video walkthroughs explaining how to play a selection of Asmodee board games over video conferencing services. Doesn't matter if you use Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Discord, or whatever else you may have. You can head to the link above and look up instructions on how to play the games, some even come with Print & Play instructions, and then settle in for a game night over video conference. It's a nice alternative when you want to play with friends but can't visit. Here's more info from the company about the service and the games available.

"We thought about ways to bring socially distant relatives together, and truly believe that tabletop games are the best social entertainment there is" said Ruby Nikolopoulou, Head of US Marketing, Asmodee USA. "Connect & Play gives friends and families who can't physically be together a way to have fun and laugh, a must in these trying times and just in time for many of the upcoming holidays." Spot It – Test your observational skills and your reflexes with the award-winning gameplay of Spot It! A game of lightning-fast choices for two to eight players. With dozens of awards and possible versions married to elegant gameplay, Spot It! ensures that the game will be different every time you play!

Dixit – Dixit is the lovingly illustrated game of creative guesswork, where your imagination unlocks the tale. In this award-winning board game, players will use the pictures on their cards to bluff their opponents and guess which image matches the story.

Sherlock Holmes – Sherlock Holmes is a cooperative game where players try to solve mysteries by interviewing suspects, poring through newspapers, and searching the streets of London for clues.

Sherlock Holmes is a cooperative game where players try to solve mysteries by interviewing suspects, poring through newspapers, and searching the streets of London for clues. Just One – Just One is a cooperative party game in which you play together to discover as many mystery words as possible. Find the best clue to help your teammate. Be unique, as all identical clues will be cancelled!