Asmodee Reveals Board Game Lineup Coming To Star Wars Celebration

As part of Star Wars Day, Asmodee revealed a full list of games that will be presented during Star Wars Celebration later this month. The team will be presenting several games across the board from a few different publishers and genres, including the latest expansion to Outer Rim which will be released this June. We have the full rundown for you to check out below as all of these games will be available at the convention from May 26th-29th for you to browse and purchase.

Star Wars: Outer Rim + Unfinished Business Expansion – Play as a smuggler in the Outer Rim and steal all the loot you can carry. But watch out – draw too much attention and your bounty will draw hunters from across the galaxy.

– Play as a smuggler in the Outer Rim and steal all the loot you can carry. But watch out – draw too much attention and your bounty will draw hunters from across the galaxy. Love Letter: Jabba's Palace – Using iconic Star Wars characters, deceive and outwit other players to win Jabba's favor. Collect cards and lay traps to knock other players out of the game.

– Using iconic Star Wars characters, deceive and outwit other players to win Jabba's favor. Collect cards and lay traps to knock other players out of the game. Unlock! Star Wars – Play as a group of smugglers and escape an Imperial Star Destroyer. Work together to outrun the Empire and deliver your stolen goods to Jabba the Hutt.

– Play as a group of smugglers and escape an Imperial Star Destroyer. Work together to outrun the Empire and deliver your stolen goods to Jabba the Hutt. Spot It! Star Wars Mandalorian – Look at two cards and find the shared symbol to win points. This edition uses iconic Star Wars imagery, including everyone's favorite baby force user.

– Look at two cards and find the shared symbol to win points. This edition uses iconic Star Wars imagery, including everyone's favorite baby force user. Star Wars Story Cubes – Use dice and story cards to create your own Star Wars stories.

– Use dice and story cards to create your own Star Wars stories. Star Wars Legion – Launch into your favorite Star Wars battles with iconic characters running around the battlefield. Successfully lead your troops to battle through treacherous conditions to win the war against the Empire.

– Launch into your favorite Star Wars battles with iconic characters running around the battlefield. Successfully lead your troops to battle through treacherous conditions to win the war against the Empire. Star Wars X-Wing – Support the Resistance from the air in your own X-Wing! Work to upgrade your ship and support the army to escape from the Empire's clutches.

– Support the Resistance from the air in your own X-Wing! Work to upgrade your ship and support the army to escape from the Empire's clutches. Star Wars Rebellion – Play as the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance as you compete to either take over the galaxy or save it from tyranny. Go on secret missions as you experience the Star Wars universe like your favorite heroes – or villains.

– Play as the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance as you compete to either take over the galaxy or save it from tyranny. Go on secret missions as you experience the Star Wars universe like your favorite heroes – or villains. Star Wars Imperial Assault – The Death Star is destroyed, but the battle is far from done. Take on the final assault as either a Galactic Empire general or a Resistance fighter to end the war.