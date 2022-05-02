Star Wars: Outer Rim Expansion To Debut At Celebration

Fantasy Flight Games revealed that they'll be debuting a new expansion for Star Wars Outer Rim at Star Wars Celebration. This new expansion, which they're calling Unfinished Business, essentially doubles the number of cards you'll be able to utilize in the game and adds to everything equally so there's still a balance to how the game operated with nothing favored. You'll see more encounters, missions, goals, achievements, and characters to meet and play. The expansion will be released on June 10th, 2022, but you'll be able to see it at the event in Anaheim from May 26th-29th. Here's more info on the expansion.

Perhaps one of the most significant features added in Unfinished Business is the addition of the Core Worlds to the game board. These take the form of two new endcaps on the board that, in addition to containing new planets to encounter, also function as quick travel points that let players skip from one end of the board to the other. Each Core Worlds encounter card, like the other planetary encounter cards in the game, has two possible encounters: one for the Core Worlds themselves, and one for traveling Across the Core. When you encounter a Core Worlds space, you decide which of the two options you'd like to encounter before drawing your card, then resolve that option. Traveling across the Core can save you a lot of time, but it also comes with some risk. The Core Worlds are under the control of the Empire, and if you have negative reputation with the Imperials, then you can expect some difficulty when flying across the Core.

The base game for Star Wars: Outer Rim already had a plethora of iconic characters in its playable roster, and Unfinished Business rounds them out even further. Where characters like Chewbacca , Dengar , and Hera Syndulla were merely contacts before, now they are fully playable characters in their own right. There are also some characters that weren't in the base game at all, such as Cad Bane . In a similar vein, new contact tokens and databank cards have been added to make the characters from the base game encounterable as well. You can even gain the likes of Han Solo and Boba Fett as crew (so long as they aren't being played by another player).