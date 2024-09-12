Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows Releases New World Trailer

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a new trailer out this week, showing off more of the world that has been created for this story

Article Summary Watch the new Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer, showcasing an immersive world coming this November.

Play as Naoe and Yasuke, mastering stealth and combat with unique skills and progression paths.

Explore vast, dynamic landscapes in feudal Japan, brought to life with the latest Anvil engine and new-gen console power.

Build a spies' network, recruit allies, and customize your hideout to enhance gameplay and strategize missions.

Ubisoft has dropped a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows today, as they provide a better look at the world they have crafted for this edition of the series. The team wrote up an entire blog about it as well, discussing the work that was done to set this game apart from others that game before it, utilizing some of the latest technology they had to make everything feel vibrant and real. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on November 18, 2024.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

