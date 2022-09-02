Capcom Adds 18 Built-In Games To Evercade EXP

Evercade announced this morning they have partnered with Capcom to bring multiple games to their Evercade EXP console. The company will be giving them 18 built-in titles ranging from arcade classics to home console favorites, some of which you'll be able to play in TATE mode as if you were back in the arcade on a classic cabinet. We got the rundown of everything Capcom will be adding to the console below as well as a trailer showing them off in action. The console will go up for pre-order on September 6th for $150 with an official release on November 24th, 2022.

This collection of games includes some of the most popular titles from Capcom. Games that were ported to many systems over several years are presented here in their original arcade form. Fantastic platformers, vertical and horizontal shooters, beat 'em ups and the most iconic fighting game of all time are all here including the 1942 series, Final Fight, Strider, and Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting. Several of these games also take advantage of the Evercade EXP's new TATE mode with 1942, 1943, Commando, Legendary Wings and Mercs playable in this mode out of the box. As well as the Arcade, Evercade are brining 4 classic titles from 8 and 16-bit home consoles including the fan favourite Mega Man series with Mega Man, Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X, alongside the start of one of the most well received JRPG's of all time and Capcom's first ever traditional RPG – Breath of Fire. 1942 (Arcade version)

1943 (Arcade version)

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)

Bionic Commando (Arcade version)

Captain Commando (Arcade version)

Commando (Arcade version)

Final Fight (Arcade version)

Forgotten Worlds (Arcade version)

Ghouls 'n Ghosts (Arcade version)

Legendary Wings (Arcade version)

MERCS (Arcade version)

Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)

Strider (Arcade version)

Vulgus (Arcade version)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)