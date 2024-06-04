Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lucky Tower Ultimate, Studio Seufz

Lucky Tower Ultimate Announces Early Access Release In August

Lucky Tower Ultimate will aim ot be released into Early Access this August, as the game has a new trailer and a free demo to play.

Article Summary Lucky Tower Ultimate to hit Early Access in August with new demo.

Debuting at Gamescom 2023, the game offers a fresh trailer.

Roguelite adventure with humor, hand-drawn style, and traps.

Make choices impacting the storyline in this unpredictable game.

Indie game developer Studio Seufz announced today that they have an Early Access release window for Lucky Tower Ultimate. The game, which made its debut back at Gamescom 2023, has been in steady development, albeit secret, as we haven't heard that much about it in the past few weeks. But now we have a small ray of hope as the game will aim for August to be released into Early Access. Until then, the devs have a free demo you can play on the game's Steam page, along with a new trailer out now.

Lucky Tower Ultimate

Embark on a quest with the delightfully narcissistic knight, Von Wanst (gorgeous hair), as he attempts to free himself from a perplexing tower. Explore a labyrinth of unpredictable outcomes filled with deadly traps, monsters, and even other prisoners to join in the escape. Lucky Tower Ultimate is a roguelite adventure game infused with slapstick humor and a hand-drawn aesthetic, where each run feels like an immersive cartoon. It continues the cult classic Flash game series about choosing between three mysterious doors. The Lucky Tower beckons seasoned fans and new players alike to experience the unique pleasure of getting all geared up just to slip on a banana peel and die.

In this twisty tale, your decisions are the key to multiple ways to end the run — each more complex than the last. Everything and everyone reacts to your actions, for better or worse. Selfishly slash your way down and use companions to your advantage, or safely reach civilization together. Every door, every step, and every battle is an invitation to embrace the unexpected, where you can never truly prepare for what's coming next. Acquire potions, armor, or magical treasures to sow mayhem on the next floor and discover the secrets buried within the Lucky Tower.

