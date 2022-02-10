Ubisoft has released a new video for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök as they take a deeper dive into the game's next expansion. The over six-minute video will give you a broader perspective of the work that went into this new content and what you'll be doing as both an individual and with your clan. You can check out the full video below as Dawn Of Ragnarök will come out on March 10th.

Dawn of Ragnarök is the next major expansion, continuing Year 2 of post-launch support for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories aims at answering the question "What happens when two Assassin's Creed heroes meet?", exploring the connections in space and time between these Assassin's Creed heroes to provide a unique narrative experience to players. This content will be available for free for owners of the respective base games on December 14; one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. These stories explore the ties between the heroes of the two games, featuring new environments to explore as well as a rich story line. For the Assassin's Creed Valhalla story, A Fated Encounter, players must have reached Settlement Level 4 and completed the quest "A Wise Friend," where Eivor helps Valka establish herself in Ravensthorpe. For the Assassin's Creed Odyssey story, Those Who Are Treasured, players will need to have completed Chapter 1 and reached Megaris to access the content, but it's recommended that players finish the main game's three story arcs (Family, Cult of Kosmos and Mythology) to avoid spoilers.