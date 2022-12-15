Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Be Free-To-Play This Weekend

Ubisoft has randomly decided to make this weekend a free-to-play weekend for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, giving you a chance to try it out. The company does this from time to time with some of their games as they want people to see what they have in store and maybe get you to play it some more. Starting today and running all the way until December 19th, you will have full access to the base game and everything it has to offer, but not any of the DLC content since all of that is a separate purchase. And if you decide you like the game and wish to continue playing it, all of your progress will be saved on whatever account you use. You can play the free weekend on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and on PC through the Ubisoft Store, the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

"Become a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including barracks, a blacksmith, a tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience. Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Launch massive assaults throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship, and then bring the riches back to your people."