Hitori No Shita: The Outcast Debuts Brand New Trailer

MoreFun Studios have announced they're working on a brand new video game based on the anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast. The company dropped a trailer lasting over six minutes showing off this new title, which will be coming to mobile devices. The video shows off the distinct art style that matches up with the anime, as well as a few of the fight animations that will bring you closer to the action and its kinetic combat system. Not to mention a decent look at the Inhuman World you'll be exploring. We have more information on it from the developers below as the game will launch in 2023 for iOS and Android.

"A fusion of modern-day Asian culture, mystical martial arts action, and supernatural folklore, the game will adapt the celebrated 'The Outcast' webcomic series. Today's debut trailer showcases the distinct art style, exhilarating fight animations, kinetic combat system, and captivating Inhuman World players can explore when the official Hitori No Shita: The Outcast game launches. Hitori No Shita: The Outcast's reveal trailer, which was captured entirely with in-game footage, showcases the stunning motion capture technology being utilized for all martial arts animations. It highlights the game's blend of dynamic gameplay with jaw-dropping visual quality."

"The trailer also shows off the game's advanced combat system, which is being designed to make each fight feel like a "dance" of offensive attacks and defensive techniques. As seen in combat sequences of the trailer, gamers must actively adjust and react to the attacks from enemies and look for feedback to take advantage of openings in each fight. The Hitori No Shita: The Outcast official game will utilize all original story elements from both the webcomic and animated series. More of the intriguing story can be experienced in the game. The official Hitori No Shita: The Outcast game will be coming soon for Android and iOS mobile devices."