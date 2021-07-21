Assemble Entertainment Announces Sphere – Flying Cities

Assemble Entertainment unveiled a brand new game this morning as they will be releasing Sphere – Flying Cities sometime this Fall. Developed by Hexagon Sphere Games, this particular game is a sci-fi citybuilder in which the team has meshed strategy, simulation, and survival mechanics together into an intense and immersive survival scenario. You will be tasked with rebuilding and protecting a society that, for whatever reason, has decided to colonize a unique planet with a hostile environment. Your choices will decide whether or not you all manage to survive or lose it all. You can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom as we patiently wait for a release date.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic future, the game sees players managing the well-being of the Earth's very first flying city inhabited by the planet's last remaining humans. Utilizing a mix of strategy, simulation, and survival elements, Sphere – Flying Cities ensures there's no limit to the truly extraordinary, immersive gameplay scenarios that can be constructed. In the not-so-distant future, Earth's moon has been struck by a massive asteroid. With the fallout rendering the terrestrial surface uninhabitable, the ecosystem of the planet collapses. Facing complete annihilation, humanity makes one final and desperate attempt to survive — thanks to newly-created anti-gravity technology, the first (and possibly last) faction of flying cities ascends as the ultimate bastion of the human race.

As Commander, you've been granted an impossible task: rebuild, restructure, and protect the last of society in an uninhabitable environment. Your primary weapon and invaluable tool? An anti-gravity device you'll use to navigate the upper atmosphere and the daunting unknown. Stay vigilant, as each decision could have ghastly consequences; be prepared to lay it all on the line to succeed, else risk losing everything you worked for.