Astra: Knights Of Veda Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Registration

Astra: Knights Of Veda will be taking pre-regisrations soon, as the team behind the game has released a brand new trailer.

Pre-registrations for the game begin today, with a full release expected in 2024.

Embark on a dark medieval adventure to save Planis from a tyrannical king and deathly curse.

Engage in fluid 2D combat, co-op play, and real-time PvP battles in Astra: Knights Of Veda.

Indie game developer Flint and publisher HYBE IM released a brand new trailer this week for Astra: Knights Of Veda, as the game will soon take pre-registrations. There really isn't any gameplay to this trailer; it's basically here as a teaser to remind you the game is around and will be signing people up starting today. We don't have a release date yet beyond the idea it will be out sometime in 2024, so enjoy the teaser and info below as we wait for more details about this new RPG.

Astra: Knights Of Veda

Once a thriving world, Planis teeters on the edge of oblivion due to the tyrannical rule of the mad king, Magnus. An army raised to free the masses from the madness of Magnus was met with the event that would doom them all. A giant tree of death rose from the ground, causing those within its deadly bloom to consume the flesh of their allies, and others to burst into monstrous beasts. The goddess Veda descended onto the world, selecting a new champion who would help rid the world of its curse. You, and the other Knights of Veda, are the only ones who can bring normality back to the world. Journey through this dark medieval fantasy world. Fatal challenges await in all corners of the world. Endless undead and beasts charge at you in the Nightmare, and difficult bosses wait in their Sealed Prisons. Stand alone and fight these monstrosities, and get rewards to make your Knights of Veda stronger.

As the Master of the Book, it is up to you to utilize the Knights of Veda in the best way possible to confront challenging but well designed bosses and monsters. Each Knight of Veda wields various skills and weapons, so make use of them as best as possible. You'll be able to journey with up to 4 Knights of Veda in your party, or play co-op mode and explore the challenges ahead together. Fluid 2D combat with powerful skills and dodge rolling makes ASTRA: Knights of Veda a satisfying combat experience. One skill can turn the tides of battle in your favor, and one mistake could mean the end of life on Planis. Claim your honor in real-time PvP arenas. You can fight alone, or put up the banners and gather other knights to rally for team based combat. Prove your skills on the battlefield, and rank up based on how well you perform.

