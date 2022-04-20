Overwatch 2 Gives Doomfist & Orisa Tank Overhauls

Blizzard Entertainment released new info today about Overwatch 2 as the beta is giving both Doomfist and Orisa an overhaul as tanks. The two have been given some buffs and a few nerfs as the team addresses some of the things they are lacking while also tempering a few of the things that have made them overpowered in their respective areas. Looking over what they did here, some of it is fair, but a lot of players are going to dislike these changes going into the beta. But hey, that's what a beta is for. You can read the full blog here as it has notes on everything from Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman and Senior Hero Designer Brandon Brennan, as we have a few snippets of changes below.

Doomfist's current playstyle is unique, even for a damage hero: He's a fast-paced, mobile, and lethal brawling machine. "Doomfist is a combo hero, taking a page out of fighting games. We want to keep that feeling while moving him to the tank role," explains Goodman. Some abilities, he says, will seem familiar, while others will further define him as a tank. His base health is increasing from 250 to 450, putting him much more in line with other tank heroes. Hand Cannon will function similarly, trading faster ammo recharge for slightly less damage. Rocket Punch is quicker and deals less damage, but still has the potential to knock back enemies. Power Block is the new core of Doomfist's kit. With Power Block, Doomfist enters a defensive stance that reduces all damage taken from the front by 90%. Doomfist's gauntlet becomes charged if he blocks enough damage with Power Block. His charged gauntlet empowers his next Rocket Punch's damage, knockback radius, travel speed, and distance. His targets will be stunned if he knocks them against a wall.

While some of Doomfist's power was shifted to his defensive abilities to make him a viable tank pick, Orisa underwent the opposite. The team noticed that she struggled with brawling and toe-to-toe engagements, so we had to adapt her into the future of the game. "We don't take Orisa's rework lightly," says Brennan. "We want it to be meaningful to the game and feel good for players who are attached to her." Orisa's rework will adapt her playstyle to 5v5 and give her more tools to engage in team fights. Her health and armor are being increased to help her push head on into the enemy team. Orisa's primary fire is a projectile that is larger and does more damage the closer she is to enemies. Instead of ammo, her primary fire builds up heat that only decreases when not firing her weapon. If her weapon overheats, it will be unusable for 3 seconds. "We want Orisa to push and engage enemies more," says Brennan. "Her gun encourages her to get close to enemies and play more forward in Overwatch 2."