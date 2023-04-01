ASUS Reveals New Wearable Gaming Tablet ROG Flow ASUS has teamed up with Acronym to create an all-new tablet you can wear with the ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02.

ASUS revealed an all-new product coming to their line of gamer items as they have introduced a wearable gaming tablet called the ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02. As you can see here, the tablet has been designed not only to be the best gaming item you can get from the company for portable gameplay, but they have also included straps so that you can comfortably wear it around your neck and back to play while you stand, sit, or whatever else you may be doing. The ROG Flow will go on sale for $2,500 on April 3rd.

"The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 is part of ROG's 2023 Flow series, which aims to offer ultra-versatile gaming with ultra-thin devices that can adapt to any scenario. The Flow Z13 was the perfect platform for ACRONYM and ROG to expand this versatility to other uses that require pro-spec processing and graphics in a multi-functional hand-held device. The integrated carry system and stabilized grips aid use on the go, and the integrated kickstand easily transforms the RMT02 into a traditional laptop form factor that's perfect for gaming, creation or viewing content. The kickstand can also be used when the machine is in a portrait orientation, making it the only Z13 capable of hands-free use from both angles."

"The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 features an Intel Core i9-13900H processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. ROG has also added a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to the device, along with a total thermal capacity of 80W. The ROG Intelligent Cooling system has added a vapor chamber here with 50% mainboard coverage. Liquid-metal and arc-flow fans ensure 0db ambient cooling. The device supports XG Mobile and sports the ROG Nebula display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Other features related to the display include a 165Hz refresh rate, 500nits brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 touchscreen panel with Corning Gorilla Glass DXC. The device is equipped with Type-A, Type-C, and MicroSD connectivity options. It also comes with Thunderbolt™ 4 and Wi-Fi 6E. It has a full CNC-milled metal chassis and supports 130W fast charging through a Type-C port."