Magic: The Gathering Online Receives Commander Masters Decks

Daybreak Games has added a new competitive wrinkle to Magic: The Gathering Online as players can get their hands on Commander Masters Decks.

Daybreak Games have added a new update to Magic: The Gathering Online, as players can now utilize Commander Masters Decks for the first time. This is a chance to get pre-built decks that are designed to be some of the best made in the current meta of the game, all of them featuring some amazing cards that feature commanders ready to take charge in the middle of a fight. We got the full details below from he latest release for you to check out as these are live in the game right now.

How to Collect Commander Masters

Our experiment with four-player, single-game pods continues with tweaks. The Phantom League will remain at 4 Event Tickets, plus we are dropping the price of the Keeper League from 15 Event Tickets to 12! Like previous multiplayer leagues, prizes are based on how many votes each player receives from the game. Each player gets one vote, and the game's winner receives two bonus votes for themself – a maximum of five votes can be earned by one player. Votes are cast as players are eliminated or when the game ends, though the decision can be deferred if players want to watch the rest of the action before choosing. These Leagues will run from the end of downtime on Thursday until our next downtime on August 30.

20-card CMM booster pack – $4.99 USD Two rares and/or mythics per pack A non-common of any rarity and a premium foil of any rarity.

Commander Decks – $39.99 Eldrazi Unbound (colorless) Enduring Enchantments (white-black-green) Planeswalker Party (red-blue-white) Sliver Swarm (five-color)



Leagues will run from now until the next downtime on August 30.

Commander Masters Keeper Draft League

Magic: The Gathering Online Entry Options: 12 Event Tickets, 3 Commander Masters (CMM) boosters, and 2 Event Tickets, or 120 Play Points

Prizes (based on player votes with two bonus votes to the game-winner):

5 votes: 4 CMM boosters + 140 Play Points

4 votes: 4 CMM boosters + 80 Play Points

3 votes: 2 CMM boosters + 80 Play Points

2 votes: 1 CMM booster + 80 Play Points

1 vote: 60 Play Points

Commander Legends Phantom Draft League

Entry Options: 4 Event Tickets or 40 Play Points

Draft Product: 3 Commander Masters boosters – cards opened in Phantom events aren't added to players' Collections

Prizes (based on player votes with one bonus vote to the game-winner):

5 votes: 1 CMM booster + 90 Play Points

4 votes: 1 CMM booster + 70 Play Points

3 votes: 1 CMM booster + 50 Play Points

2 votes: 40 Play Points

1 vote: 20 Play Points

