Atari Announces Limited Edition Of Dark Chambers Cartridge

Do you remember the Atari game Dark Chambers? Well now you can own it all over again as the company is releasing a Limited Edition version.

Originally released in 1988, the game is a classic dungeon crawler.

Playable on the Atari 7800, with a $60 pre-order for early 2024 release.

Features two-player mode and is inspired by Atari's Dandy from 1983.

Atari revealed this past week they will be releasing a brand-new limited edition of Dark Chambers, another classic title with a fully playable cartridge. Coming near the end of Atari's run in the '80s, the game was created by Adam Clayton of Sculptured Software and released for Atari 7800 in 1988. Now, 35 years later, Atari is giving it a whole new life with new original artwork by Brazilian pop artist Butcher Billy. A release date hasn't been set yet, but you can pre-order it now for $60, as we're guessing it'll be shipped sometime in early 2024.

"In Dark Chambers, players embody an intrepid explorer ensnared within a labyrinthine abyss. The paramount quest? Survive 26 treacherous levels of the chilling catacombs, battling all manners of ghosts and ghouls, all while collecting hidden treasure and valuable loot. Hidden somewhere in each of the levels is an exit that will take players to the next challenge, where the fight for survival begins anew until they reach liberation at level 26. Too terrified to go it alone? Dark Chambers also has a two-player mode, wherein the unfortunate victims of spelunking-gone-wrong can take advantage of Hearts to revive their partner when they die. But be careful — if a Heart is shot by accident before it can be used to revive a fallen comrade, it will turn into an indestructible monster generator!"

"Fans remember Dark Chambers as one of the earliest iterations of a dungeon crawler, which just so happens to be based on John Palevich's Dandy, conceptually envisioned as a companion app to Dungeons & Dragons before it evolved into a stand-alone game. Dandy was released in 1983 for Atari 8-bit under the Atari Program Exchange (APX), wherein Atari promoted and sold games and other software designed by independent developers. The indie game was so popular that Atari ported it to the 2600, 7800, and XE under the name Dark Chambers."

