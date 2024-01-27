Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Mesh, Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 Adss New Free Harvest Pack

GIANTS Software has released a new free DLC pack for Farming Simulator 22 this week, as you can start harvesting away.

GIANTS Software has released a new free DLC pack for Farming Simulator 22, as players can get their hands on the new Harvest Pack. This totally free pack for both PC and consoles focuses on the pellet industry in a new way, as you are able to increase all of your straw-based productivity. The new pack was created by the development studio Creative Mesh, as they have detailed specialized machines, tools, and other resources for this DLC. We have more info on what's included below, along with more screenshots.

Farming Simulator 22 – Harvest Pack

Adding Brands & Machines: With the free Straw Harvest Pack, farmers look forward to powerful machinery from manufacturers KRONE and Bressel und Lade. One of the highlight machines is the world's first mobile pellet harvester – the KRONE Premos 5000, which produces pellets by collecting straw and hay swaths from the field. Alternatively, it can be operated stationary with an additional bale shredder. Also included are two balers, the KRONE BiG Pack 1290 HDP II and Comprima V180 XC alongside other machines for handling bales and pallets.

Industry-Based Gameplay: To add another layer to the gameplay, a versatile and configurable industry hall allows for storage and processing. While produced pellets can be sold, used for animal bedding, or fed to animals, the industry hall allows more possibilities through configurations: Farmers may use it as an empty hall for parking vehicles as well as storing bales and pallets, or add a hall crane easier to move bulk material, bales, and pallets. Adding an automatic palletizer, further processed pellets can be sold at an even higher profit.

Available Directly In-Game: Straw Harvest can be downloaded directly in Farming Simulator 22 via the in-game ModHub. Created by studio Creative Mesh, Straw Harvest is known from past installments in the series, widely popular among fans of GIANTS Software's agricultural simulation. With the updated version, fans look forward to improved visuals and details.

