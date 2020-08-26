Atari Announces Partnership With Plex For The Atari VCS

Atari has announced another new partnership for the Atari VCS as Plex will be coming to the new gaming platform. As we slowly wind toward the official release of the console this November, we've been seeing the company make more moves toward including third-party services that allow players to either access digital material and load it to the console, or be able to stream content whether it be for games or media in general. By their own promotion over the past year, we already know the console will have built-in apps for major services such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO GO (which we'll see if it gets changed to HBO Max at launch), VUDU, and Redbox. The addition of Plex adds in another paid-subscription service that will give owners access to libraries from Warner Bros. TV, Crackle, Lionsgate, MGM, and more. Here's a quick quote from today's announcement.

"We set out from the start to make the Atari VCS a home entertainment gateway by offering the versatility of a fully-featured mini-multimedia-PC, with a focus on classic and new games, and extensive streaming capabilities," said said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "Plex is the clear market leader when it comes to easily hosting and accessing a diversity of content from movies, to TV to Tidal music and more, which makes them an exciting partner for the Atari VCS at launch and beyond."

While the addition of Plex is cool, it does make us wonder what the full line of streaming capabilities will be. So far there have been a few names missing from the list such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ (which we're guessing will happen with Hulu in the mix), YouTube, and Twitch. We're sure at some point we'll get a full list of what's available to owners when a proper release date is announced.