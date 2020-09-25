Atari Has Partnered With Ultra To Add Games & Services To Atari VCS

Atari has announced another partnership with an online platform as they will be bringing Ultra to the Atari VCS. If you're not familiar with the service, it's basically a one-stop-shop for gamers to browse indie titles as well as games exclusive to the platform for people who don't have the cash or don't feel like paying the outrageous fees from other places just to list a title, as well as what they take per purchase. You also have the ability to play games, buy, trade, earn, stream, compete, and even socialize on the service. Ultra is the latest in a line of services being provided for people on the console to essentially download or stream games directly from the console, which is a nice boon since the company has yet to announce any major titles being added beyond their own library. Here are a couple of quotes about the partnership from today's announcement.

"We are thrilled to work with Atari," said Nicolas Gilot, CEO of Ultra, "an iconic brand which has made and will continue to make video game history with the VCS. It offers us the opportunity to show Ultra's capabilities when it comes to platform integration, as well as exploring NFTs and blockchain technology with one of the best known names from the video game industry." "While the Atari VCS pays homage to the hardware company's pioneering efforts to bring gaming to the masses, it's also designed to move Atari forward in exciting new ways," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "We look forward to working closely with Ultra to help make the VCS the most blockchain-friendly gaming and entertainment system and to introduce a huge network of gamers and hardware fans to this amazing new frontier."