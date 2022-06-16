Atari Mania Announced For PC & Select Consoles

Atari made a surprise game announcement today with the reveal of their all-new minigame mashup called Atari Mania. The game will take players down a unique story that is told through a selection of 150 microgames. Each of them incorporates one or several Atari classics from the '70s and '80s golden era of gaming. All of which will essentially celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company. You can read more about the game below as the game will be released later this year for the Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In Atari Mania, you'll step into the shoes of "Caretaker of the Atari Vault," tasked with watching over the storehouse of retro-tastic Atari games. One night, a dead pixel appears, and then soon enough, all heck breaks loose! As you journey through the Vault, you find that familiar and beloved games have begun to warp, mutate, and meld into a series of increasingly wild challenges. With over 150 lightning-fast microgames to master, you will have to beat killer combinations of well-known Atari properties, solve puzzles, complete challenges, and beat the clock, all with fun Atari easter eggs to uncover along the way. As you advance, you will complete runs of increasingly difficult microgames in randomly generated order, before facing a series of epic boss battles. Manic Mashups: Over 150 microgames inspired by the breadth of Atari's decades-spanning catalog, from Asteroids to Yars' Revenge. Fight back Centipedes with a Pong paddle while the iconic Adventure dragon hunts you down! It's crossover madness in the best way possible!

