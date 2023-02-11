Atari Opens Pre-Orders For 50th Anniversary 2600 Cartridge Series Atari has officially opened up pre-orders for 100 complete sets of their 50th Anniversary collectible 2600 Cartridge Series.

Atari revealed this week they have opened up pre-orders for a brand new collection as you can snag the Atari XP 50th Anniversary: Limited Edition Set Of 10. This is basically one of the big master collections they have been releasing as part of the silver anniversary of the brand, taking it all the way back to the original games released for the console. This specific set has ten iconic games from the 2600 console, in their cartridge form, ready to be played on any Atari-branded console that can play the games. Complete with a number of additional assets, which we have listed for you below, to make this the ideal set of games for any retro collector or people looking to relive this era of gaming in style. There's only 100 of these being made and the set will run you $1,000 if you decide to pre-order it.

"The limited edition Atari 2600 cartridges feature striking, reimagined artwork on the front label and an acrylic topper displaying the game's title that lights up when inserted into the console. The cartridge packaging is designed in a distinctive black box with a remastered version of the original key art. When all ten cartridges are displayed together in a set, they display the whole Atari 50th Anniversary logo on the spine. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals."

A newly manufactured Atari 2600 cartridge with custom artwork and an acrylic top that lights up when being played.

Premium game box with an internal cutout window that allows you to see the cartridge when displayed.

Custom acrylic Atari cartridge stand.

A color-printed instruction manual.

A hard enamel collectible pin with black nickel plating.

A polyester blend, twill-woven embroidered collectible patch.