Atari Opens Pre-Orders For Yars' Revenge & Centipede Limited Editions

Atari announced today they have opened up pre-orders for the AtariXP limited edition copies of Yars' Revenge and Centipede. As you may be aware, Atari turned 50 this year, and they have cranked out all sorts of celebrations and releases to mark the occasion in style. Some of the latest content to come out are these special Atari 50 physical releases of classic titles, complete with cartridges that you can actually play if you own the original consoles. As you can see below, these two new versions of classic games come with special packaging, booklets, a pin, and a patch, all of which fit nicely inside the box. All of which has been finely crafted by Limited Run Games to give collectors that extra bit of nostalgia and display worthiness. You can read more about both below as each one is currently on sale through the AtariXP website for $100.

"For many people, Centipede is THE game that defines the Golden Age of Video Games. Millions have blasted bugs, mushrooms, spiders, fleas, and scorpions, but few probably knew that they were playing as a wand-wielding forest sprite. Starting with 12 body segments, players face 12 waves of centipedes, spiders, fleas, and scorpions crawling through a maze of mushrooms bent on bringing about the dreaded "game over." With a combination of strategic thinking and quick-play action, Centipede is an intensely-fun multiplayer game."

"Then, there was Yars' Revenge. An action-packed arcade shooter, the game pushed the graphical capabilities of the 2600 to the breaking point. While the space-shooter genre was very popular in the early years of gaming, Yars' Revenge seemed to break all of the usual conventions. Yars' Revenge was so fondly remembered that it inspired a sequel, Yars' Return. Additionally, Yars' Return was also released as an Atari XP cartridge collectible earlier this year."