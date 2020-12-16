Atari Reveals Google Chrome Will Be The Atari VCS Built-In Browser

The Atari VCS will be getting Google Chrome added to the OS as it will be the built-in browser for the upcoming console. The reveal came this morning from the company as they will integrate the browser as part of the search options and browsing method, as well as other aspects of Google's system of applications like Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs, Drive, and Meet. While the news sounds good, there doesn't seem to be any indication as to what you'll be able to do with vital areas people would want to know about, such as extensions, cookies, browser history, and other customizable areas. You can read more about the announcement below as we wait for the company to put a release date on the console beyond "early 2021".

Users will also be able to take advantage of Google Workspace, Google's cloud-based communication and collaboration solution that includes popular apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs, Drive, and Meet. With Chrome, checking emails and social media, joining a video conference, and online shopping from the couch is simple. The Atari VCS will be compatible with most PC peripherals, so users will be able to connect a webcam for Google Meet video conferencing and use a mouse and keyboard to undertake more text-heavy tasks. Atari has also announced the release of the Atari VCS Companion mobile app, which will be available to download on Google Play and the App Store. The VCS Companion App provides users with a virtual mouse and keyboard for navigating Chrome and other apps on the VCS, using a smartphone or tablet. "The Atari VCS Companion app provides an easy to use mobile alternative to using a traditional mouse and keyboard while sitting in front of the television," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "Combined with the power and versatility of Chrome, the Atari VCS Companion makes browser-based entertainment, social media, shopping, and productivity tools incredibly easy to use, and gives users easy-access to the majority of PC tasks they'd need, without leaving the Atari VCS dashboard."