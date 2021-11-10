Atari Reveals New Logo To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Atari revealed a brand new logo this week as part of a celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, commemorating its founding in 1971. The logo itself is being called the "GoldSchool Sunnyvale", and as part of its launching, it will be added onto several items over the next calendar year. Including a brand new game collection and merchandise. So far the only piece of merch confirmed by the company is a black t-shirt with the logo you see here on it. We're guessing there will be more throwback pieces across hoodies and hats like we've seen in the past. Here's hoping they make a 50th anniversary edition of the boombox hat they made when Blade Runner 2049 came out. Here's more info from today's announcement for you along with a quote from the CEO.

The new commemorative logo incorporates Atari's iconic "Fuji," which will continue to serve as the primary Atari brandmark and has been named the "GoldSchool Sunnyvale" logo as a tribute to the legendary original Atari internal design studio, based in Sunnyvale, California, and also to acknowledge the "golden anniversary" of the games industry Atari helped launch. The new Atari 50th Anniversary logo, and future creative variants, will be used across marketing communications, on games, and on first-party and licensed products through the end of the 2022 golden anniversary year. Atari will celebrate its official anniversary on June 27, 2022, 50 years since the date the company was originally incorporated. "On behalf of the entire Atari team, I'm proud to unveil this commemorative logo and launch the celebration of our 50th anniversary," said CEO, Wade Rosen. "Atari has an exciting year ahead, filled with new and commemorative products that will delight our fans; including the launch of new premium game titles, new business initiatives, and several really exciting lifestyle product collaborations."