Atari VCS Launches Over A Dozen New Games For The Platform

Atari has announced a new set of video game titles being released today for the Atari VCS, as players now have over a dozen new games. The console has slowly been building up its library of third party titles, classic remakes, old-school libraries, and app services that bring a ton of content to the VCS. Today's announcement brings about several titles as we have a mix of games that were created by indie developers, and several that will harken back to the old Atari days. We have the full list for you below.

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan — A true love letter to 8-bit adventure games, the challenging platformer will have you step into the safari boots of one Sydney Hunter, adventurer supreme, who by sheer luck manages to get trapped inside of a massive Mayan pyramid and must battle all manner of Maya-inspired bosses in order to find a way out.

Centipede: Recharged — The original bug-blasting arcade game is back! Centipede: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals designed for modern screens, a 16:9 field of play, and an original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Black Widow: Recharged — The original cult classic arachnid-starring twin-stick shooter returns! Defend your spider web from an onslaught of bugs in this frenetic revival, all while jamming to an infectious original score by Megan McDuffee. Play solo or tag in a friend for local co-op across 30 unique challenges or the endless arcade mode.

Pedra Crystal Caves — Together with a partner player or solo, you'll need to immerse yourself in puzzle pandemonium if you wish to find your way out of the caves! Roll your Pedro block around the game area until you've painted the appropriate key tiles to unlock the exit. Going the extra mile is rewarded with Crystals that can be used to upgrade your block for even more intense puzzling action.

Atari VCS Flashback Fridays featuring Classic Retro Titles

Atari recently launched the Atari VCS Flashback Fridays program, which introduces a mix of beloved and lesser-known classic games from Atari and others every Friday, starting at just $2.99. The program kicked off with a series of Atari 7800 games and will grow to include additional console, arcade, and PC games in their original formats. Find a list below of all of the currently-available classic "Flashback" games currently available in the Atari VCS Store: