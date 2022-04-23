Atari Will Release Gravitar: Recharged On Multiple Platforms This May

Gravitar: Recharged is a 21st-century reimagining of a hidden gem from 1982. The incredibly ambitious title took the "rotate, thrust, and fire" gameplay of Asteroids and Space Duel, combined them with the gravity mechanics of Lunar Lander, and added the intrigue of deep space exploration. The result was a notoriously challenging arcade game that captured the imagination of enthusiasts but failed to become a commercial success upon its release. Atari has teamed up with developers Sneakybox and Adamvision Studios to introduce the cult classic to a new generation of gamers.

Much like the original, Gravitar: Recharged is an ambitious project that takes the Recharged series in new directions. A shift from vector graphics to a more painterly style, with softer pastel hues, provides a backdrop for the deeper, more complex strategy-based gameplay. The visuals are complemented by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee's atmospheric score that evokes a sense of wonder and perfectly balances moments of serenity and tension as you explore every new planet and solar system.