Atlas Fallen Receives New Gameplay Overview Video

Focus Entertainment dropped a brand new video this morning for Atlas Fallen, giving a better view of the gameplay to come.

Focus Entertainment has released a brand new video this week for their upcoming game Atlas Fallen, providing a better look at the gameplay you'll experience. This is probably the most comprehensive look at everything they have released to date, as you're getting nearly five minutes worth of footage going over a little bit of everything, providing a better idea of what you'll be doing. The team shows off more of the action as well as the enemies and environments, as Deck13 Interactive has gone out of its way to make sure everything flows well and looks stunning. Enjoy the footage below, as the epic fantasy action RPG title will be released on August 10th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

"Atlas Fallen takes you on an epic and explosive journey through a vast, sand-covered world. Playing as the hero who rises against the tyrannic Sun God Thelos, you must stand against the Wraiths—terrifying divine creatures that stalk the land. Wearing the Gauntlet, a magical artifact that grants you extraordinary abilities, glide the sands and use your shapeshifting weapons and aerial movement to adapt your playstyle to each Wraith. The world's 151 Essence Stones will grant you different attacks and effects for you to customize the build that suits you and matches the strengths and weaknesses of your opponent. Keep improving and experimenting with synergies and combos to strive in Atlas Fallen's stylish combat experience with an intoxicating game feel. In addition to the gameplay overview trailer, Focus has also revealed a new edition of the game. Pre-orders are now open for Atlas Fallen – Limited Edition."

The game on the platform of your choice (Physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; Steam Code for PC)

The game's official Steelbook®

A metal poster

The Ruin Rising Pack DLC

