Atlas Fallen Releases New Deep-Dive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Atlas Fallen, as the teams at Focus Entertainment and Deck 13 show off far more content than before.

Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 dropped a new extended video this week for Atlas Fallen, giving you a far better look at the gameplay. The game has been teased off and on over the past few months as it will be getting released next month on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. This latest video is their greatest reveal of content to date, as you're getting over seven minutes' worth of footage, complete with commentary from the developers about the work that went into it. Enjoy the video down at the bottom before the game comes out on August 10th.

"Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land filled with ancient dangers, mysteries, and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm. On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society. Fight a corrupt god and extraordinary beasts thanks to the divine power of your shape-shifting weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to build a unique moveset and rise as the champion who will liberate the people of Atlas."

Master the sands to explore a unique fantasy world teeming with secrets, locales, and dangers.

Hunt legendary creatures alone or with a friend in heroic, super-powered combat.

Unleash your power to create deadly shape-shifting weapons.

Rise as the ultimate champion with unique custom skills and abilities.

