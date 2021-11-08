The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 10

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

We now begin to peek into the Classic Collection subset of reprints. These first three cards include:

Base Set Blastoise

Base Set Charizard

Base Set Venusaur

As the Kanto Starter evolutions, these are the three most valuable cards from Base Set. The most common Base Set version of these cards puts Charizard at almost $400 and the other two at over $100 market value. Adding elements to the cards such as "First Edition," Shadowless, and graded highly through a reputable grading company increases that value exponentially, with the most expensive version of the Base Set Charizard being one of the most valuable collectibles in the world. Celebrations reprints these cards not only to make them affordable in this stamped interaction but also to pay tribute to them, creating a version of these iconic cards unlike any ever released before. Not only is the holofoil different, but the cards have full texture like a Full Art. There are unique patterns on each card too of varying levels of prominence, with the Blastoise textured like water rippling out from bein the iconic Pokémon. This treatment was brilliant, as it created a way to honor the originals while creating a version of them, unlike the reissued versions we've seen before.

