The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 18: Wattrel Line

The Wattrel evolutionary line from the Paldea region gets its Pokémon TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet, now available in stores.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Wattrel evolutionary line from the set.

We have a Pokémon TCG first as Wattrel debuts in the hobby. The new Paldean Wattrel line consists of the base form Wattrel and its evolution, Kilowattrel. Both are Electric/Flying-types. Let's get to know these new species better by checking out their Dex entries. First, Wattrel:

When its wings catch the wind, the bones within produce electricity. This Pokémon dives into the ocean, catching prey by electrocuting them. These Pokémon make their nests on coastal cliffs. The nests have a strange, crackling texture, and they're a popular delicacy.

And Kilowattrel:

Kilowattrel inflates its throat sac to amplify its electricity. By riding the wind, this Pokémon can fly over 430 miles in a day. It uses its throat sac to store electricity generated by its wings. There's hardly any oil in its feathers, so it is a poor swimmer.

Wattrel gets two cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Saya Tsuruta illustrates the derpier of the two to the left, with Shin Nagasawa depicting the moment where the wing catches its wings in the middle card. The Kilowattrel is illustrated by Kouki Saitou, who shows the Pokémon expelling electricity from its mouth. Saitou is known for its incredible nine-card collecting collection of Art Rares from Crown Zenith.

