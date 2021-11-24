ARK: Survival Evolved Launches The 2021 Turkey Trial

Studio Wildcard has launched a new event into ARK: Survival Evolved as players can experience the 2021 version of the Turkey Trial. If you've never played this one, it doesn't take a ton to explain as this is their annual Thanksgiving event that will run for a couple of weeks and give you fun things to do with some added bonuses. The event kicked off yesterday and it will be running all the way through December 7th, as the event will put survivors on the hunt for unforgiving "Super-Turkeys" and harvest wishbones. Obtaining these will give you the ability to gain new chibis, a new turkey costume, event-themed emotes, and brand-new "Ugly" sweaters!

You can read a bit more about the event below, but this is basically one of two that will cap off the end of 2021. The next one will be the upcoming free maps update called Lost Island, which will happen on December 14th, 2021. The team is also planning for the new Nordic style, cold-weather event Fjodur, coming in June 2022. Both maps will introduce three new creatures and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Hasten over to any of the ARK: Survival Evolved maps to experience all the Turkey Day festivities, as well as witness the DodoRex Tribute and gather Wishbones. The Turkey Trial 5 event features increased rates for XP, harvesting, taming, breeding and more across all official servers, so the feast will be bountiful for all! For a limited time, Survivors can collect all the Thanksgiving candy, Pilgrim Hats and holiday-themed emotes, as well as new ones, including: Brand New Chibis: Deinonychus Chibi, Kaprosuchus Chibi, Onyc Chibi, Tek Raptor Chibi, Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi

Deinonychus Chibi, Kaprosuchus Chibi, Onyc Chibi, Tek Raptor Chibi, Gigantopithecus Chieftain Chibi Autumnal Cosmetic Items: A New Turkey Costume and three new Ugly Sweater designs, including Foliage Friends, Turkey Target and a Dodo's Revenge Sweater!