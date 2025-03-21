Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Atomfall

Atomfall Drops One Last Trailer Ahead Of Its Release

Check out the pre-launch trailer for Atomfall as we get one more look before the game comes out for PC and consoles next week

Article Summary Watch the final trailer for Atomfall ahead of its release on PC and consoles next week.

Delve into the mystery of Windscale, exploring military zones, bunkers, and ancient ruins.

Survive a nuclear wasteland with unique characters, crafting, and intense combat.

Inspired by classic British sci-fi, Atomfall is a gripping survival-action adventure.

Rebellion Developments has one last look at Atomfall for you to check out, as the developers released the new pre-launch trailer ahead of release. This is basically a final glimpse at some of the things coming to the game as they show off some of the mysteries awaiting you, along with some of the key locations you'll encounter as you attempt to figure out what's going on in this post-apocalyptic future. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 27, 2025.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly, and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

A single-player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences to create a world that is eerily familiar yet completely alien.

Explore a dark and foreboding world with varying environments and locations.

Uncover leads through investigation, exploration, conversation, and combat as you attempt to solve a mystery inspired by classic British science fiction such as The Day of the Triffids, early Doctor Who, and The Quatermass Experiment.

Desperate high-stakes combat blends expert marksmanship with vicious hand-to-hand combat.

Craft items and weapons that may save your life, ransack ruined houses for supplies, and even unearth hidden treasures using your trusty metal detector.

Define your character through interactions with NPCs, light RPG elements, and skill trees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!