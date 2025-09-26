Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in September 2025.

Article Summary Track the hottest Pokémon TCG cards in Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces as of September 2025.

Gastly Illustration Rare surges in value and could soon topple Raging Bolt ex as top chase card.

Gengar ex Full Art nearly doubles in value, surprising collectors in a set packed with Illustration Rares.

Ancient/Future mechanics attract attention, but Gastly and Gengar dominate the set’s value discussion.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $69.14 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $58.84 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $44.78 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $41.92 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $41.35 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $40.73 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $36.18 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $26.58 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $25.86 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $21.67 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $20.59 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $19.42 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $18.63 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $17.54 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $15.65

For over a year, I have been saying it… watch out for the Gastly Illustration Rare card. This card has now shot up $16 since last month and seems as if it will eventually take over the top spot from the steady but wavering Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare. Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which has been dynamic in value due to the Gengar that appears in its artwork, has also once again increased in value, but not by much. The biggest jump this month is Gengar ex Full Art, which almost doubled in value since last month. A $40+ Full Art card in a set with all of these Illustration Rares is quite a surprise.

While this set's focus is Ancient/Future species, the value in the long game may all come down to Gastly and Gengar.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!