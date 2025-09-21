Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Atomfall, The Red Strain

Atomfall Has Released New Expansion With The Red Strain

A brand-new expansion pack is available for Atomfall right now, bringing a little bit of new to everything with a new storyline

Article Summary Atomfall launches The Red Strain expansion, adding a new story and mysterious location to explore.

Investigate Test Site Moriah, a secret research facility overrun with a deadly virus and new enemies.

Discover new items, abilities, and weapons to enhance survival across the Atomfall quarantine zone.

Unravel dangerous secrets and battle twisted foes in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster.

Rebellion Developments has dropped a new story expansion pack for Atomfall this past week, as players now have access to The Red Strain. This is the everything bagel of content for the game, as you're getting a little something new in every field across the board, as well as a new storyline focused on a new location in the game. We have the details ands trailer here as the content is available as a standalone DLC purchase for $20.

The Red Strain

Nestled in the hills, away from the prying eyes of the locals, lies Test Site Moriah. A secret research site built by B.A.R.D on the site of an old missile testing facility, it has been shrouded in mystery ever since it opened. But something changed when the quarantine came into effect. Now, the facility has fallen into more nefarious hands, and a deadly virus is seeping out from the secret network of underground labs and bunkers. But a route back into the facility has been located, and with it the opportunity to finally get some answers.

Investigate Test Site Moriah to uncover the mysteries hidden within the top-secret research facility, hidden away for years.

Find new items and upgrade unique abilities that can be used throughout the Quarantine Zone.

Enhance your arsenal with new suppressed weapons and take over robot weaponry when you need some extra firepower.

Fight for survival against fearsome new foes, with some made more powerful by the Red Strain and others the result of twisted experimentation.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly, and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!