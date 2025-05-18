Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Atomic Arcade, G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes

Atomic Arcade Shows Off Small Update For G.I. Joe Snake Eyes

Atomic Arcade revealed a little of what they're working on for G.I. Joe Snake Eyes. And by little, we mean absolutely very little

Article Summary Atomic Arcade teased progress on their G.I. Joe Snake Eyes game with minimal new reveals.

Only two new glimpses of Snake Eyes’ armor and weapons were shared, with few game details confirmed.

The game’s official title and platforms remain unannounced, leaving fans waiting for significant news.

Atomic Arcade, founded by industry veteran Ames Kirshen, aims to deliver top-tier G.I. Joe gaming experiences.

Atomic Arcade, a AAA game studio under the guidance of Wizards of the Coast, has revealed the smallest of small updates on their latest game, G.I. Joe Snake Eyes. The team quite literally revealed a whopping two whole screenshots of the iconic character's armor, specifically one of his arm and sword, which you see here, and the second further down showing off his gun and a bit of armor. The team also added this one quote to the images on social media, giving very few details of what to expect.

"We are hard at work on our game centered on Snake Eyes, the legendary ninja/commando from G.I. Joe, and we wanted to share a glimpse of the awesome work our team is doing. Here is a peek at our Snake Eyes character model rendered in-engine."

It's cool that the team is working on the game, but this feels rather weird, just getting a look at armor and weapons without a complete view of what's going on. The game doesn't even have a listing on any platform, and we can't even get confirmation that G.I. Joe Snake Eyes is the official title of the game. We're basically at a point where we need to wait for a major event to happen for us to get anything substantial, which may happen at this year's Game Awards if this is what they're showing now. For now, enjoy your images.

Atomic Arcade

In 2021, with the support of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, we embarked on the ambitious journey of forming a team of talented creators to build a new game development studio and create the highest-quality gaming experiences for gamers everywhere. Atomic Arcade was born from the vision and passion of its founder, game industry veteran Ames Kirshen, who has been at the forefront of creating amazing expressions of some of the world's most popular and successful video game franchises.

We established our studio in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina, home to a growing game development community surrounded by some of the industry's biggest and most talented studios and many of the world's top tech companies and universities. Since our inception, we have focused on growing our talented team, building our studio space, and developing our first project, a high-quality video game centered around Snake Eyes, the legendary ninja/commando character from G.I. Joe.

