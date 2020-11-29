Magic: The Gathering Introduces Bob Ross Lands This Week

Magic: The Gathering is celebrating Secret Lair's First Anniversary by releasing five new cards with a Bob Ross touch to them. Starting tomorrow on Cyber Monday (November 30th) and running all the way through December 14th, fans can order a few different sets featuring memorable and dynamic illustrations, featuring some of the game's most renowned artists as they bring you totally legal cards with a fun twist to them. This includes a collaboration with world-famous landscape painter Bob Ross in what Wizards of the Coast are calling the "Happy Little Gathering" Secret Lair collection. All 11 of them feature a piece of art created by Ross when he was alive, transformed into an MTG card for everyone to play with. You can read the full details below about the set as well as check out all 11 cards.

Magic: The Gathering – Happy Little Gathering – $29.99/$39.99 (Foil and Non-Foil) This drop includes ten different basic lands: two Plains, two Islands, two Swamps, two Mountains, two Forests and one Evolving Wilds card—each one with a unique piece by legendary artist Bob Ross. Whether used to add joy to a deck or put on display, these happy little cards will be right at home in any players' collection. 2x Different Plains cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Island cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Swamp cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Mountain cards with art by Bob Ross

2x Different Forest cards with art by Bob Ross

1 Evolving Wilds card with art by Bob Ross

MTG Arena Redemption: One (1) single-use code for one MTG Arena "Happy Little Gathering" Themed Sleeve (may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena).